Phillip West, 83, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Friday, November 12th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
Phillip was born in Big Creek, KY, on June 26th, 1938, a son of the late Floyd West Sr. and Ola Young West.
Phillip is survived by his wife Thelma Woods West; and his children: Phillip David West and wife Beth Ann of Manchester, KY, Bryon Russell West and wife Connie of New Tazewell, TN, and Patricia Reid and husband Tim of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by his sisters: Brenda Phillips of Big Creek, KY, and Margaret Adams of Harriman, TN; by his 5 grandchildren: Jacob Hunter West, Laura Beth West, Alan Reid, Adam Reid, and Rochelle West; as well as his 4 great-grandchildren: Sebastian Reid, Piper Reid, Georgia Reid, and Harrison Reid.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, George Alan West; by the following brothers and sisters: Floyd West Jr., James Russell, A.J. West, Marie West, and Unice West.
Services for Phillip will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 15th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Tim Reid and Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery in Big Creek.
Visitation for Phillip will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 14th, at Britton Funeral Home.
