Phyllis Ann Flannery, 69, of Tyner, KY, passed away Sunday, January 22nd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Phyllis was born in Oneida, KY on April 3, 1953, a daughter of the late Retha and Alfred Eversole.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Sharon Eversole of Corbin.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chasity Eversole and Brandon Eversole; and her sisters: Wilma Bowman and husband Jerry of Tyner, and Charlene Zimmerman and husband Vincent of Plainfield, IN.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Ronald Eversole, Stephen Eversole, Alfred Eversole, Jr., Terry Eversole, Jerry Eversole, Barbara McQueen, and Ellen Carolyn Harris.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 28th at the Manchester Memorial Gardens, with Jerry Bowman officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
