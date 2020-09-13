Phyllis Marie Hensley, 75, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 9th, at her home.
Phyllis was born in Clay County, KY on September 4, 1945, a daughter of the late Juleda (Webb) and Jesse Reed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill, Jr." Hensley, Jr.
Phyllis is survived by her two daughters: Wilma Faye Grubbs and husband Clifford, and Paula Sue Morgan and husband Darryl, all of Oneida.
Phyllis is also survived by four sisters: Zella Hensley of Titusville, FL, Nancy Grubb of Dry Ridge, KY, Mary Catherine Hyde of Manchester, and Minnie Dean, of Dry Ridge, KY; and two brothers: Jesse Reed, Jr. and wife Brenda of Somerset, Tommy Reed and wife Janet of Gray Hawk. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Nicholas Wayne Morgan and Candy Harris, Krystal Marie Grubbs and Justin Barger, and Jesse Tyler Grubbs; her great-grandchildren: Kylee Elizabeth Rose Jones and Lukas Kash Barger; and her longtime canine companion and protector, Jethro.
In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sisters: Cecile Hensley, Betty Stidham, Joyce Gibson, Imogene Hacker, and Sadie Hyden.
Services were held on Saturday, September 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Irvin Hill Cemetery at Oneida.
Britton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
