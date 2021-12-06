Phyllis Reid, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 4th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Phyllis was born in Manchester, KY, on December 26th, 1948, a daughter of the late Elbert and Ora H. Halcomb Reid.
Phyllis is survived by the following brother and sisters: Danny Reid, Sandra Sue Henson, Brenda Jarvis, Bobbie Stevens all of Manchester, and Shirley Robinson of Williamsburg, OH.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Leamon Reid, Eddie Reid, Wilma Stillings, Romana Alican, and Faye Downie.
Services for Phyllis will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 10th at Britton Funeral Home, with Gary Harris and Christopher Johnson. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery on Upper Rader.
Visitation for Phyllis will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 10th, at Britton Funeral Home.
