Phyllis Reid, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 4th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.  

Phyllis was born in Manchester, KY, on December 26th, 1948, a daughter of the late Elbert and Ora H. Halcomb Reid.  

Phyllis is survived by the following brother and sisters: Danny Reid, Sandra Sue Henson, Brenda Jarvis, Bobbie Stevens all of Manchester, and Shirley Robinson of Williamsburg, OH.  

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.  

In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Leamon Reid, Eddie Reid, Wilma Stillings, Romana Alican, and Faye Downie. 

Services for Phyllis will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 10th at Britton Funeral Home, with Gary Harris and Christopher Johnson. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery on Upper Rader.  

Visitation for Phyllis will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 10th, at Britton Funeral Home.

