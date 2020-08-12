Three days of Peace Love & Pickin will be held this weekend in Manchester.
Pickin’ in the Pines will start on Thursday night with a welcome and jam session. Music will get underway on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with the last band taking the stage around 10 p.m.
Music will start again on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with a full-slate the rest of the day.
Ponderosa Pines is an old coal temple that is no longer in use, nestled in the beautiful mountains of East Kentucky. Home of the Black Gold Shoot Out, this spacious area boasts gorgeous views of a 3 acre pond, moutaintops as far as the eye can see, and lush green pines. When you visit Ponderosa Pines you’ll want to sit for a spell, and you can do just that with one of the 70 full camping hookups available on site.
This festival was born when Tim Parks, the bearded wonder himself, had an idea to host a different kind of festival. Pickin’ in the Pines mimics that front porch pickin’ and grinnin’ feeling from days long gone. Parks was inspired by the tight knit family that owns the property, Rose & Boots Jarvis, both have had an amazing appreciation for bluegrass music and have hosted many a jam session in the large shelter area located at Ponderosa Pines. Family, fellowship, good music, great food, and talented folks from backgrounds alike will set the tone for this one of a kind event.
Date And Time
Thurs. Aug 13, 2020, Jam Session
Fri, Aug 14, 2020, 3:30 PM –
Sat, Aug 15, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Location
242 New Truckers Road
Manchester, KY 40962
Tickets
Tickets are $20 dollars for the three day event. Camping cost $40 dollars for electricity and $15 dollars for primitive camping. Tickets are available at the door or at everbrite.com
