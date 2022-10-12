Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., was convicted on Friday by a federal jury in Pikeville of distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that caused the death a victim. The jury also convicted Bryant of conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl.
The jury convicted Bryant of the charges following a three-day trial and about three hours of deliberations.
According to evidence at trial, on October 12, 2021, Bryant smuggled drugs into the Pike County Detention Center and distributed them. The drugs contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, and it resulted in the death of another individual in the jail.
Bryant was indicted on January 27, 2022.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Louisville Field Division, announced the conviction.
Bryant will appear for sentencing on February 7, 2023, and he faces a of sentence of 20 years to life in prison. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew H. Trimble.
