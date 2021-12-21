A Belfry, Ky., man, Oscar Joshua Calhoun, 36, was sentenced to 375 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, after pleading guilty to three counts of distribution of child pornography.
According to Court records, Calhoun admitted to engaging with others to exchange child pornography, through online platforms. Calhoun’s distribution of child pornography involved numerous images of child pornography, and images involving children under the age of twelve.
Calhoun pled guilty to the charges, as set forth in the indictment, in May 2021.
Under federal law, Calhoun must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Filed Office, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Rabold.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
