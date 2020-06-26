A Pikeville man, Richard Starghill, 43, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 240 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Court Judge Karen Caldwell, following his convictions for being a felon in possession of a pistol and sawed-off shotgun.
According to testimony at his trial, the Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint that Starghill had refused to leave another person’s residence. He was then found in possession of a loaded revolver and a sawed-off shotgun. Starghill has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple convictions for drug trafficking and a recent conviction for felony assault.
Under federal law, Starghill must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, following his release.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Louisville Field Division; and Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police Commissioner, jointly announced the conviction.
The investigation was conducted by FBI and KSP. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.
