In early October, teams from AdventHealth Manchester and Chad’s Hope began sowing grass seeds on the future soccer field of Miracle Mountain. Miracle Mountain is one of AdventHealth Manchester’s Global Mission Initiative sites and is a joint venture among many organizations in and surrounding the Clay County community. Miracle Mountain will allow youth the opportunity to be involved in different activities such as hiking, kayaking, soccer, baseball, archery, walking, camping, and other outdoor events and activities.
AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) is proud to be a partner in the Miracle Mountain project and is excited to see how God uses this site to positively impact the lives of the youth of Clay County, not only by opening up opportunities for youth to participate in outdoor activities and promote physical, mental, and emotional health, but also to create a safe, positive space for mentoring and investing in the lives of our young people.
Executive Director of Engineering at AHM, David Watson, shared his heart and enthusiasm for this important project saying: “The Bible said there will be a time to plant and a time to harvest. We have planted a seed right here in this field today, numerous seeds as a matter of fact. We are looking upon what was once just an old strip pit. What is now going to be a place where kids can come and play, exercise, relate to one another, and most of all hear about Jesus Christ. So, we are super excited about seed time and harvest. We are planting seeds and we know in a few months we’re going to harvest souls with that seed.”
AHM Chaplain, Marlon Robinson, was among those that volunteered to help with the preparation of the fields and seed planting on Miracle Mountain. Chaplain Robinson described his experience stating, “The grass seeding project was a tremendous experience for me. My motivation to participate in this project is rooted in the fact that this soccer field will be used to positively engage the young people in Clay County. This energized me to clear the field of stones before and after plowing, seed the field, and lay the hay. I strongly believe in community engagement as a medium of positive change for our young people and therefore, I was thrilled to participate in this historic moment in our region. I view my participation in this project as helping to create a new constructive platform that will impact generations to come.”
AHM is thankful for all those who have prayed, volunteered, donated, and partnered on this incredible project and look forward to seeing the great things God has in store for Miracle Mountain in 2021.
