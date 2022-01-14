Guilty pleas have been entered by two men in a federal kidnapping case with one being a former Clay County man.
Over the past week Stephen Jewell, 38, of London, formerly of Manchester, and Joshua Mills, 38, no address listed entered guilty pleas in federal court in London pursuant to a plea agreement.
According to the indictment, on April 28 and 29th 2018, in Clay and Whitley counties, Jewell and Mills conspired together and with others to willfully and unlawfully kidnap, abduct, seize, and confine two victims for the purpose of assault. The indictment says the men “used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce, to wit: the Internet, Facebook, Interstate Highway 75, Kentucky Highway 80 and a Ford Expedition in committing the crime.
The charges stem from a federal drug investigation into Jake Messer, 38, and George Oscar Messer, 62, both of Whitley County. According to the affidavit filed in the Messer case, the kidnapping was over a drug deal.
According to the plea agreement, the statutory punishment for the indictment is any term of imprisonment up to life, not more than a $250,000 fine, and not more than five years of supervised release. A mandatory special assessment of $100 applies, and the defendants will pay this assessment to the U.S. District Court Clerk at the time of the entry of the plea. The defendants agree that the victim of their offenses are entitled to restitution under 18 U.S.C. 3663A.
