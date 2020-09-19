Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy James Fox, and Shift Sgt. John Inman arrested three individuals early Friday morning September 18, 2020 at approximately 3:12 AM. The arrests occurred off Rockcastle River Forestry Road off I – 75 approximately 10 miles north of London in a business parking lot after deputies observed a suspicious vehicle there – a silver Mazda protégé. Deputies conducted an investigation on an occupant in the vehicle who appeared to be passed out and following numerous attempts by deputies finally awakened the subject later identified as Jeremy Keith Johnson. This individual was found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. In addition, this subject was determined to be under the influence. As the investigation continued deputies located two other individuals(a male and a female subject) associated with Jeremy Johnson and conducted investigations on them determining they were in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. All three individuals were transported to the Laurel County Sheriff's office for completion of reports and while there, the 2nd male subject had a medical event and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital emergency room for treatment. The remaining two arrested individuals were identified as:
- Jeremy Keith Johnson age 32 of Blanton Ln., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance – fentanyl; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in marijuana first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances.
- Ashley Lashae Taylor age 30 of Highway 490, East Bernstadt charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance – fentanyl; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in marijuana first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances.
- The third individual- a male subject who had the medical event at the Sheriff's office has charges pending release from the hospital.
Both individuals in custody were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
