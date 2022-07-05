A search is underway in Manchester for an escaped inmate.
Jail officials say Joshua Mills, 31, was working on an inmate crew at Herd Cemetery on Greasy Creek (Horse Creek area) near the Hal Rogers Parkway when he walked away.
Mills was last seen wearing an orange Clay Detention Center jumpsuit.
Witnesses say they seen him cross the parkway towards Manchester Square/Muddy Gap area. If you see this inmate call 911 immediately.
