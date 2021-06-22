Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 22, 2021 at approximately 7:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Edward Allen, 37 of North Rocky Branch Road. The arrest occurred on North Highway 11 when Deputies received a complaint of a male subject knocking on a door of a residence yelling for help. Deputies made contact with the subject who stated that people were trying to kill him. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants and was hallucinating and seeing people. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Edward Allen, 37 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
