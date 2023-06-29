A heavily-intoxicated woman crashed her car behind a restaurant, left the scene of the accident then caused a ruckus at another nearby location.
Johnna D. Jervis, 60, of Clearwood Road, London, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. on June 24 by London Police Cpl. Ben Webb.
According to Cpl. Webb’s report, police were dispatched to call about an intoxicated woman wrecking her car behind Gondolier’s Restaurant. A tow truck driver advised that the woman got out of the wrecked vehicle, acted erratically and walked away.
When officers got on the scene, they observed Jervis staggering in the parking lot of the nearby Arby’s restaurant. She was attempting to get into another vehicle and was swinging her arms and cursing loudly. They noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverages.
Officers located her vehicle behind Gondoliers with damage to the undercarriage. An open bottle of Kentucky Gentleman alcoholic beverage was found in the passenger seat.
Jervis failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, disorderly conduct, no operators license and other charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.