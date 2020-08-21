Law enforcement is looking for a non-compliant sex offender in the Manchester and Garrard area.
James Edward Frederick, 44, is listed as non-compliant on the Kentucky State Police sex offender registry. His last known address was at Arrowhead Court Trailer Park on Paces Creek.
Frederick is listed as 6-0, 211lbs with blond or strawberry hair and brown eyes. He has distinctives tattoos on his face.
He was convicted of aggravated criminal assault in Illinois.
If you see this man contact police immediately at 911.
