Pollie Smith, age 75, departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on Wednesday, September 6, 1944 in Manchester, Kentucky.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Flossie Gibson, Irvin Jackson, Roy Jackson, and William Jackson; 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; and these brothers and sisters: Johnny Grubb, Jack Grubb, Bobbie Cales, Betty Gibson and Della Wagers.
She is preceded in death by her daughter: Kathy Jackson; her son: Jeffrey Thomas Turner; 2 brothers: Harlan William Grubb, Coy Grubb, Jr. and 1 sister: Evelyn Davidson.
A celebration of the life of Pollie Smith will be conducted on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Eddie Judd and Rev. Todd Hicks will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery in the Sandlin Branch Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.