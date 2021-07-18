The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a road closure will take place on a portion of KY 3473 (Charlie Sizemore Road) at mile point 0.5 in Clay County.
The roadway will be closed Monday, July 19, beginning at 7 a.m. and is expected to reopen Tuesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. The closure is necessary to replace failing culvert pipes with an aluminum box culvert and repair the roadway.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.