A Portion of KY 1482 (Clay County) will Reopen Saturday, December 4

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists KY 1482 at mile point 9.54 (intersection of Greyhound Branch Road) in Clay County will reopen on Saturday, December 4 at 12 p.m.

The closure is due to crews replacing a failed box culvert.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

