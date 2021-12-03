A Portion of KY 1482 (Clay County) will Reopen Saturday, December 4
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists KY 1482 at mile point 9.54 (intersection of Greyhound Branch Road) in Clay County will reopen on Saturday, December 4 at 12 p.m.
The closure is due to crews replacing a failed box culvert.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
