Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 18, 2022 at approximately 10:48 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Steven Hopkins, 32 of Lavida Drive. The arrest occurred on Highway 11 when deputies encountered the subject in a parking lot of a business. When the above mentioned subject seen deputies, he took a gun from his person and tossed it inside a vehicle that had three other occupants. Upon making contact with the subject it was confirmed through Clay County 911 that the subject was a convicted felon and the gun that he tossed into the vehicle with the individuals was loaded. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Steven Hopkins, 32 was charged with:
• Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
• Tampering with Physical Evidence
• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 3rd or > OFF in 12 months
