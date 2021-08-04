Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 31, 2021 at approximately 5:55 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 “Ghost” and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested April Hoskins, 33 of South Highway 66. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a reckless driver on South Highway 421. Deputy Brumley made contact with the above mentioned subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the above mentioned subject was operating on suspended license for a prior DUI. In plain sight of Deputy Brumley, he noticed clear plastic baggies in the vehicle. K9 Ghost alerted on the vehicle and during the search, Deputy Brumley located a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a firearm with a defaced serial number. The above mentioned subject admitted to attempting to hide the gun in her purse prior to the stop. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
April Hoskins, 33 was charged with:
• Driving on DUI Suspended License- 1st
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Defaced Firearm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.