Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 24, 2021 at approximately 10:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold and K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Holly Gray, 25 of Laurel Heights and Brian Estep, 33 of Harris Hollow. The arrest occurred on Upper Rader Road when units were dispatched to a complaint of a possible burglary but fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement personnel. Following up on the investigation a location was determined, Deputies came into contact with a female subject who provided false information. Through investigation it was determined the true identity of the female subject who had a warrant for arrest and Deputies located a male subject attempting to hide under a couch that also had active warrants for his arrest.
Holly Gray, 25 was charged with:
• Giving Officer False Identifying Information
• Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 2nd Degree
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Brian Estep, 33 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
