On June 16, 2020 Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead and Deputy Shawn Curry was dispatched to an automobile accident on Saplin Fork Road off of Buzzard. Upon arrival, Deputy Whitehead noted a vehicle that was actively on fire. Through investigation it was determined that a possible domestic altercation had taken place, but both individuals failed to press any charges. Both Drivers of each vehicle was cited into court.
Sam Sizemore, Saplin Fork Road:
• Operating on Suspended Operators License
• Failure to Maintain Required Insurance
Brandy Smith, Coal Hollow Road:
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Failure to Register Transfer Motor Vehicle
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance
