Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 20, 2021 at approximately 12:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith arrested James Collins, 44 of Manchester. The arrest occurred on Freedom Road when Deputy Smith was dispatched to a complaint of a possible trespasser. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith made contact with the above mentioned subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest out of multiple counties. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
James Collins, 44 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.