Ongoing power issues have been plaguing the Manchester Federal Corrections Institute at Fox Hollow. The following is a statement from Manchester FCI:
"On December 24, 2022, FCI Manchester experienced a power outage to the main power supply and was placed on modified operations. However, backup systems were in place and functioning as designed. The facility remained on auxiliary power throughout the outage.
Hourly/routine temperature checks were conducted to ensure temperatures were maintained at acceptable levels ranging between 67-72 degrees.
Inmates had access to potable water and three meals daily.
We anticipate the primary power source will be fixed [Tuesday], January 11, 2023, and the facility will return to normal operations as soon as possible."
Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson
