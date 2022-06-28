The massive power outage Monday morning in Manchester has caused a delay in the final sentencing for a woman that killed her newborn baby.
Amber Bowling, 25, pled guilty to 40 years in prison on a charge of murder. Sentencing is now set for August 1 in Clay Circuit Court.
Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory said the agreement to 40 years was only 10 years shy of the maximum penalty, excluding life imprisonment.
“If we had went to trial and got a conviction the maximum was 50 years or life,” Gregory said. “She (Amber Bowling) will serve a mandatory 20 years before she’s eligible for parole. Unless granted parole, she will not be released from prison until she’s 65 years old.”
Gregory said the agreement was the best option his office felt like.
“Nothing will bring this baby back,” he said. “But let’s hope after serving her penalty and lots of self-reflection she will understand the severity of her crime. Just like all of us, one day she will stand judgement from our God almighty for her sins.”
Police say Bowling hid her pregnancy and gave birth to her child in her Paces Creek apartment.
Following the birth on that cold December morning, Bowling allegedly placed the little boy in a garbage bag and threw him over the apartment’s banister. The baby was found by a neighbor a few days later.
Autopsy reports show the boy suffered a cranial fracture, brain bleed and broken ribs.
The boy was posthumously named Jacob and he was laid to rest at a cemetery in the county.
