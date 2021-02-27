Jackson Energy announced all members now have their power restored. The following is their statement:
"All members affected by the ice/snow storm have been RESTORED! In the past two weeks, we have restored service to more than 30,000 members - replaced over 165 broke poles - replaced over 600 spans of wire and inspected over 550 hazard tickets.
We had over 300 field personnel working long hours in harsh conditions and we can't thank them enough for their determination as they achieved such an enormous task! Our member service representatives were on the phones and online 24/7 and office staff were working the logistics behind the scenes and volunteering where additional help was needed. The exemplary teamwork shown was remarkable and second to none.
Even though the scope and severity of the 2021 ice storm was unprecedented - we were OVERWHELMED by the generosity of so many organizations and people in our communities and our members who offered their support, encouragement and much need prayers.
Thank you for being there for us! #winterstorm2021"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.