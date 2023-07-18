Workers lifted the new press box for Tiger Stadium Friday as a crowd of people were snapping photos and videos of the event.
Excitement is at an all-time high as the renovations of Clay County High School's campus are coming to life.
Work begins this week on construction of the new baseball and softball fields that will adjoin the Tiger Stadium complex.
Final touches are being done on the new bleachers and the newly renovated athletic complex. Both will be completed in time for the upcoming season.
Work is also underway on Bobby Keith Gymnasium and the Clay County Auditorium.
