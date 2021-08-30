Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards arrested Scott Edward Pressley age 47 of Amelia Dr., London on Monday afternoon August 30, 2021 at approximately 2:26 PM.
The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted by Laurel County Sheriff's investigators after the discovery of a female subject found bound on a mattress in a back bedroom of a residence off Amelia Drive, approximately 3 miles west of London. Allegedly the accused bound the female victim and the next day found her deceased and covered her body in items from around the residence in an attempt to hide her body. Scott Edward Pressley, the resident of the home where the victim was found, was charged with murder and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Tuesday for positive identification on the victim and to assist on determining the cause of death. Assisting on the investigation were: for the Laurel County Sheriff's office: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Allen Turner, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Brian France, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Brad Mink, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Also assisting were: the Laurel County Coroner's office and Corbin City Police department. Photo of crime scene provided by the Laurel County Sheriff's office. Laurel County Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer reports that the investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.