A pretrial conference hearing will be held Monday, June 28th in Clay Circuit Court against an Urban Creek man accused in the deaths of two brothers.
David Tipton, 39, will appear before Hon. Judge Oscar G. House in the deaths of Marshall McQueen, 66 and Melvin McQueen, 63, on February 9th, 2020.
Tipton was indicted in September. The indictment states Tipton “committed the offense of murder when he operated a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, thereby wantonly engaging in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person and thereby caused the deaths of Marshall and Melvin McQueen.”
Following the accident Tipton has been arrested twice involving DUI related incidents. Both incidents were wrecks and Tipton fled the scene each time.
The citation filed by trooper Logan Wolfe on behalf of investigating trooper Seth Whiles, says Tipton was believed to be under the influence of drugs and was driving recklessly when he struck the McQueen’s 2012 Nissan Rogue on U.S. 421 north just past Colson’s Market.
Tipton’s Ford pickup was travelling north and he crossed lanes striking the McQueen vehicle head-on. Marshall McQueen, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, was killed instantly. Melvin McQueen was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he later died from injuries sustained in the accident.
