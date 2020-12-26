HORTON, Price age 89 of Hamilton Ohio passed away Tuesday December 22, 2020 at the Bradford Place. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on September 17, 1931 the son of George and Daisy (House) Horton. Mr. Horton had worked for thirty years as a union carpenter retiring in 1989.
Survivors include two children, Eddie Lee (Faye) Horton of Hamilton and Carol Sue (Sam) Charles of Yuma, Arizona; five grandchildren, Bobby Charles, Tina Egger, Eddie Horton, Tara Hadlock and Sherry Jenkins; seventeen great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; a brother, Ira David Horton.
Price was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Ray Horton; a daughter, Irene Horton; five brothers, Ernest, Ralph, Glenn, Earl and Edgar Horton; a sister, Grace Dick; and a grandson, Craig Charles.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday December 28, 2020 at Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev Rick Witt officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Faith Pentecostal Church, P.O.Box 13224, Hamilton, Oh 45013. Online register book will be available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
