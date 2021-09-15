Price "P.C." Hoskins, 78, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 14th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
P.C. was born in Hyden, KY on July 31, 1943, a son of the late Logan and Bertha Hoskins.
P.C. was a member of the Big Creek Holiness Church, a partner of Hoskins and Hoskins Trucking for 42 years, and a magistrate in Clay County from 2010 until his passing.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Hoskins of Big Creek; his children: Randy Hoskins of Manchester, Sandra Kay Couch of Manchester, Sheila Gregory and husband Mike of London, and Sonya Gray and husband Terry of Manchester; his grandchildren: Cecily Hubbard, Price Randall "Bub" Hoskins (Taylor), Kaitlyn Hoskins (Aaron), Kelly Hensley (Evan), Rachel Baker, Luke Gregory, and Emma Gray; and his great-granddaughter, Georgia Belle Hoskins.
P.C. is also survived by two sisters: Faye Napier, and Betty Baily; and by three brothers: Oscar Hoskins, Ralph Hoskins, and Vernon Hoskins, all of Manchester;
In addition to his parents, P.C. was preceded in death by his sisters and brother: Mary Rose Hoskins, Juanita Gray, and Ernie Hoskins.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with Wayne Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Hoskins Cemetery in Big Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 18th at Britton Funeral Home.
