FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear is delaying Kentucky's primary election, which was supposed to be held May 19, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The primary will be pushed back to June 23, as requested by Secretary of State Michael Adams.
On Monday, Adams sent Beshear a letter recommending that he issue an executive order delaying the primary. The pair made the announcement that evening and discussed it during a press conference at the Capitol.
"We don't want people out there trying to create gatherings where the coronavirus could spread," Beshear explained. "And just think about the poll worker at your location. We cannot ask people to sit all day long at one of these centers, especially when they are some of the most vulnerable."
Beshear is a Democrat and Adams is a Republican, but they are united on this.
"I think this recommendation by the secretary of state shows what I've been saying: There are no parties. There's just us against the coronavirus," Beshear said.
"It's sort of a happy coincidence, I think, that you've got a secretary of state and a governor of differing political parties agreeing jointly that this needs to be delayed for a period of 35 days," Adams said. "...It buys us time.
