Mrs. Princess E. Collins, age 66 departed this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Hazard ARH. She was born on Tuesday, November 23, 1954 in Manchester to Harvey and Alta Gray Eversole.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Lawrence Collins, her sons: Lawrence Collins, Jr., William Collins and Brian Curtis Collins. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Josh Collins, Chad Collins, Izzy Collins and McKenzie Collins, her great granddaughter: Emily Collins, her brother: Jimmy Hubbard and her sister: Kathy Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Harvey and Alta Eversole.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Princess E. Collins will be conducted on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ted Eversole will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
