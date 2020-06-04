The Cumberland Valley District Health Department is reporting a 'probable' second death in Clay County due to COVID-19.

The following is the statement released from the agency:

 "We are saddened today to report a second death where COVID-19 is a contributing factor. The individual was a 73 year old male whose illness had been ruled as a “probable” case of COVID-19 due to exposure to a positive case and the symptoms he had developed."

Clay County Case information: 

Total cases: 6 confirmed, 1 probable 

Active cases: 3 

Currently Hospitalized: 0 

Recovered: 2 

Deaths: 1 confirmed, 1 probable

