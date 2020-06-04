The Cumberland Valley District Health Department is reporting a 'probable' second death in Clay County due to COVID-19.
The following is the statement released from the agency:
"We are saddened today to report a second death where COVID-19 is a contributing factor. The individual was a 73 year old male whose illness had been ruled as a “probable” case of COVID-19 due to exposure to a positive case and the symptoms he had developed."
Clay County Case information:
Total cases: 6 confirmed, 1 probable
Active cases: 3
Currently Hospitalized: 0
Recovered: 2
Deaths: 1 confirmed, 1 probable
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.