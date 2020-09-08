Patriotic pride will be on full display starting Saturday, September 12th in Manchester/Clay County.
That’s the date Project Hope will raise a 20x30 flag on an 80-foot flagpole located above Manchester Square at Liberty Mountain.
With all the unrest nationwide right now, Project Hope co-coordinator Danielle Collins says she felt led to do something to help restore pride in our community.
“After looking at several different things we came to the conclusion that our flag is the one thing we can all rally around,” she said. “We didn’t want just an average size flag, we wanted to do something that sets our community apart from others.”
After doing research on what a large flag and pole would cost, Collins and her husband Steve went out into the community to secure donations for the project.
“We received overwhelming support from our community and the Manchester Tourism Commission,” she said. “This would not be possible without their support.”
Last week, Kentucky Sign Center, a division of Nolan Group Media, erected the flagpole.
Lights were also installed so the flag can be visible at night.
A dedication ceremony for the flag raising will be held on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. from the Clay County Middle School.
“We will meet at CCMS and take the flag to the location at Liberty Mountain,” she said. “We want as many military veterans to attend as possible.”
The ceremony will conclude with the veterans raising the flag and all social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.