The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge repair project over Island Creek on U.S. 421 (mile point 21.210) in Clay County starts on Monday, June 21.
This project will replace the beams, bridge deck, guardrail, and widen the existing structure. The project will have temporary traffic signals and will reduce U.S. 421 to one, 10-foot lane. All wide loads should seek an alternate route (Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 30).
The tentative reopen date for both lanes is set for Friday, August 20.
Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports atwww.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
