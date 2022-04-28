Clay County High School will be holding its annual Junior/Senior Prom this Saturday, April 30th. Like last year, this year’s prom will take place outdoors under a tent.
Principal Mike Gregory says the tent and the parade was a big success.
“We received a lot of positive feedback from students and the community over the parade from EKU to our school campus, the streaming coverage the Southeast Kentucky Network provided, and the prom moving from the gym to a tent outside the school due to COVID. Because of such a memorable experience, we decided to do it again this year.”
The prom theme for this year will be based from the novel The Great Gatsby. The parade will start at EKU Manchester sometime between 6:15 and 6:30 with the prom beginning at 7:30 Saturday evening.
The prom will conclude at 10:30 Saturday night. Gregory wanted to thank all the people who make the prom possible.
“Without our staff here at school, the Sheriff’s Department, the City Police, and the Board of Education, we could not have a successful prom. Year in and year out, the CCHS Prom is an event that people get excited about. Now that we have moved on from COVID and getting back to normal, we hope to see everyone on the parade route Saturday evening.”
