On November 26, 2021 at approximately 3:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Jason Smith, 42 of South Highway 421 and Katie McCarter, 44 of Highway 1524. The arrest occurred on White Street when Deputy Kendric Smith and Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that was used in recent propane tank thefts. During the investigation it was determined that the subject had illegally taken numerous propane tanks from businesses around the county. Located inside the vehicle was numerous propane tanks. The photos attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Jason Smith, 42 was charged with:
• TBUTof Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Possession of Burglary Tools
Katie McCarter, 44 was charged with:
• TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000
• Possession of Burglary Tools
