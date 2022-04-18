I would like to wish happy birthday to Ida Hubbard on April 9th. Happy birthday to Doug Dezarn on April 8th. Happy birthday to Wilma Smith on April 12th. Happy birthday to Tammy Swafford on April 12th. Happy birthday to Tammy Wagers on April 15th. Happy birthday to my sister Barbara Woods on April 15. Happy birthday to Caiden Gibbs on April 14th.
Happy anniversary Rick and Veda Combs on April 9th.
Protect your skin from cleaning chemicals. While spraying your glass doors, you notice that even with gloves on, the cleaning solution keeps trickling down onto your arms. The help, fold the bottoms of your rubber gloves up about 1 inch, then clean as usual. The fold will help catch droplets, so your arms remain safe and dry.
Mix a flea problem. After your pup been out playing ended up with flea infestation. To keep the critters from thriving in your carpet, sprinkle salt over it liberally and let sit overnight; vacuum thoroughly in the morning. The salt acts a dehydrating agent to kill fleas and their eggs. (Note, be sure to empty the canister in the outside in the outside garbage to prevent a reinfestation.)
Cleaning greens. To nix grit from foods like spinach or leeks. Simply dunk the greens in cool water; add a few tablespoons of salt. Let set for 3 minutes to allow the dirt to settle, then rinse and dry. The coarse salt will work into every small space where sand and dirt can hide, ensuring it all washes away.
This Friday is good. The day that made salvation possible for humankind. When Jesus paid a debt He did not owe. The old chorus we used to sing goes ..... I owed a debt I could not pay. And it was growing every day. But Jesus... paid it all for me. He gave his life on Calvary, He died for men like you and me. What a Saviour. I love Him, yes I do! But He arose....Thank you Jesus!
Happy Easter.
May God bless you and your family.
Love, Kathleen
