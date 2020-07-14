PRTC’s new Manchester facility will allow them to better serve residents in Clay County as the telecommunications cooperative continues to grow its fiber optic broadband network there.
PRTC CEO Keith Gabbard says the company needed a physical footprint in Clay County to serve residents who may not be familiar with the telecommunications cooperative. PRTC has had an all-fiber network since 2014 and has served Jackson and Owsley counties for more than 70 years.
“We wanted to let the people of Clay County know that we are a strong local company with knowledge and experience building fiber broadband,” he said. “We are committed to the people of Clay County and committed to expanding our high-speed fiber internet into Manchester and other areas of Clay County.”
The office is in the Manchester Square Shopping Center, near Walmart. The facility shares space with Appalachian Wireless and provides a one-stop shop for all PRTC customers, whether they live in Clay, Jackson or Owsley county. PRTC is part owner of Appalachian Wireless. A full-time staff member can take payments, help with billing questions and start new services weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRTC’s Help Desk and our local techni-cians are available 24/7 to resolve service interruptions.
Since PRTC began expanding its fiber network into Clay County, fiber is available to more than 1,200 homes and businesses there. That number will continue to increase as construc-tion continues, and will double in the next twelve months. The most recent expansion that is ready for service now is on Hwy 638 in the Greenbriar area.
So far, almost 40% of residents and businesses that have access to the fiber network have switched their service to high-speed broadband. PRTC also offers voice service with seven county local calling, and subscribers can keep their existing number and add unlimited long distance.
In addition, PRTC is an IPTV provider with (Local Clay County Programming) CATs TV, Lexing-ton stations and Hazard. PRTC’s Broadband speeds, which start at a new introductory 100 Mbps with plans all the way up to a gig, have been hailed in nationwide articles like “The New Yorker” in December as some of the fastest and most reliable in the Country.
“Feedback has been very positive, and people appreciate how fast and reliable our net-work is,” Gabbard said. “We are committed to the people in Clay County, and our crews are working hard to increase access to this life-changing technology.
Access to the fiber-based network means a faster, more reliable and more capable con-nection to power businesses, learning, teleheath, streaming, gaming and more. A gig of speed means a user can download hundreds of photos or an entire HD movie in just a few seconds. Additionally, large video files that once took an hour or more to upload to YouTube can be finished in moments.
PRTC continues to explore options, such as grants, to continue the expansion of our network into Clay County.
For more information about PRTC and fiber broadband, visit www.prtcnet.org.
To read about PRTC in “The New Yorker,” visit https://www.newyorker.com/tech/annals-of-technology/the-one-traffic- light-town-with-some-of-the-fastest-internet-in-the-us.
