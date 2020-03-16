The Clay County Public Library has now decided to close their facility effective immediately. The following is the official statement from the library:
Starting Tuesday 3/17/20 we will be closing to the public until 3/28/20. Staff will be here to answer questions and provide assistance over the phone when possible. To check out books, call or email us a list and we will bring them out to you if they are available. To return books put them in the book drop. Book and DVD fees will be waived. We can also print documents and send faxes if you bring them to our door, but we will not be allowing anyone other than staff in the building. If you need documents printed to pick up or faxed, email them to ccplib2@yahoo.com
For questions call: 598-2617
If you need to have a fax sent to us, our fax number is (606) 598-4671
