The Clay County Public Library is now open to the public Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following guidelines are in place:
-If you are sick please respect other patrons and staff and stay home.
-Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
-Hand sanitizer is provided for your use through the library.
-Return books in the book drop.
-Open for checkout of only.
-Computer time available for printing is limited to 30 minutes.
-Children's room for check out only.
The library hopes to further expand services in the coming weeks and invites you to come see them today!
