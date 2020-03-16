The Clay County Public Library will remain open!
The following is a statement from the library:
The Clay County Public Library will remain open. You will not be charged a fee for not bringing your books in. You can call and renew them if necessary! We also have a book drop located outside that you can drop your books in if you don’t want to come inside. If you want a book and don’t want to get out of your car then we can bring you those books to your car.
We are doing our best to take precautions and sanitizing.
If you have any questions please feel free to call us at 606-598-2617
