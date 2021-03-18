Danny Butt, 48, of Science Hill, Ky., was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Wednesday, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to Butt’s plea agreement, on August 11, 2020, law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Butt’s residence and found him in possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine, which he admitted was his and intended to sell. In the same room, law enforcement found digital scales, baggies, syringes, cash, a loaded rifle, and a loaded pistol. Butt admitted to owning the firearms to protect himself, his methamphetamine, and the proceeds.
Butt pleaded guilty in November 2020.
Under federal law, Butt must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence. Upon Butt’s release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office and Greg Speck, Pulaski County Sheriff , jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Trimble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.