A Nancy, Kentucky man, Rex Doane, 35, was sentenced on Friday to 292 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for production of child pornography.
In his guilty plea agreement, Doane previously admitted that, on May 31, 2019, he engaged in an online conversation with a 15-year-old minor female, using Facebook Messenger. He also admitted to requesting explicit images from the minor victim. After she transmitted a sexually explicit photograph to him, he continued to send the victim sexually-explicit messages.
Doane pled guilty in December 2019.
Under federal law, Doane must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly made the announcement.
The investigation was directed by 11HSI and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.