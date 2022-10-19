The Clay County Extension Office is hosting a 4-H Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest. Pumpkins must be carved or decorated by the child/teen. Carved pumpkins must only be carved, no decorations. Decorated pumpkins should not be carved. You can use paint or other décor. FREE & open to all Clay County youth ages 5-18. Drop off your pumpkins at the Clay County Extension Office on October 19th & 20th from 8AM – 4PM. Winners will be announced on October 21st & you will be notified by phone. Age groups: Cloverbuds (ages 5-8), Juniors (ages 9-14) and Seniors (ages 15-18). Prizes: blue ribbon - $25, red ribbon - $15 and white ribbon - $10. For more information, call 598-2789.

