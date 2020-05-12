An exact number wasn't given for how many people registered for the Property Valuation Administrator exam given today in Frankfort, but 11 people were identified as passing the test.
The names listed are:
-James M Davis
-Ralph L Gibson
-Raleigh R Campbell
-Wesley M Smith
-Dennis B Steely
-Willie E Bowling
-Phillip M Couch
-Terry G Gray
-Michael J White
-Paul G Durham
-David F Murray
The Republican and Democrat Executive committees will now nominate a candidate from their party (if applicable) with those names being submitted to the Governor for him to choose the new PVA for Clay County.
“I assume that those who pass the test will make contact with the Governor’s Office to let them know they are interested in filling out the unexpired term up until the November election,” said County Clerk Mike Baker. “Then he (the Governor) will make his choice. If there are no Democrats who file to take the test, then the Republican Executive Committee would choose a candidate for the ballot, and it would be uncontested, and vice versa if no Republicans file for the test. However, if two Republicans and/or two Democrats pass the test, the ones who don’t get chosen by their party can file as a WRITE IN up until 10 days before the November Election.”
The filing deadline for the November General Election is June 2 at 4 p.m.
