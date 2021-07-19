Quinton Jones, 72, of Manchester, a retired supervisor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
Surviving him are his son, Charles Quinton Jones; two grandchildren, Austin Anderson and Charli Bryanna Jones; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Cole Anderson; his brother, Charles Wayne Jones (Janet); his sister, Janis Bowling; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host other relatives and friends.
His parents, Bill and Mabel Jones, his brother, Billy Jones, and his sister, Lynda Roberts, precede him in death.
He enjoyed fox hunting with his friends, gardening, and his chickens. He will be missed.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Harts Branch Cemetery on Beech Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, July 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard, Kentucky, or The Gideons.
