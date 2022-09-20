RICHMOND, Ind. - R. A. Wagers, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born July 31, 1931, in Clay County, Kentucky, to Dutt and Emma Smith Wagers, R. A. was a life-long resident of this community. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea. R. A. was a machinist at Richmond Gear for over 30 years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. R. A. loved the Lord Jesus and enjoyed reading his Bible. He sang with the First Southern Gospel Quartet. R. A. loved to work, sing, working in the yard and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis (Georgia) Wagers of Richmond and Kenneth (Lori) Wagers of Centerville; brother, T. R. (Mae) Wagers of Richmond; grandchildren Stacy (Troy) Caudill of Connersville, Denny Wagers of Richmond, and Joshua (Angel) Wagers of Greentown, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Alexus Caudill, Tyler Caudill, Kendra (Ben) Tinkle, Josh Fike Jr., and Jordan and Jadan Wagers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly Brown Wagers; parents; sisters, Leona, Christolene, and Delora; brothers Ance, R. J., and Chris.
Visitation for R. A. Wagers will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Wagers officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 1525 West Main St., Richmond, Indiana, 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
