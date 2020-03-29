R. B. Bowling, 92, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Thursday, March 26th, at the Hyden Health and Rehab Center.
R. B. was born in Big Creek, KY on July 26, 1927, a son of the late Ora and Frank Bowling.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Bowling.
R. B. is survived by the following children: Randall Bowling of Hyden, Darrell Bowling and wife Michelle of Cincinnati, OH, and Debbie Chappell and husband Harvey of Corbin, KY.
He is also survived by two brothers: Allen Bowling of Lexington, and Kyle Bowling of Independence, KY; these grandchildren: Jason Chappell, Daniel Bales, Shawna Larson, Kristen Conrad, Lacy Smith, Devon Bowling, T.J. Bowling, and Luke Bowling; and these great-grandchildren: Jake Larson, Alex Larson, Emma Chappell, Cade Chappell, Jay Madden, Allie Smith, Katherine Smith, and Cole Smith.
Private Funeral Services for the family was held on Sunday, March 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Tracy Mitchell officiating. Private Burial followed in the Bowling Cemetery at Big Creek.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
